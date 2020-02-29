Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.71. 5,463,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,070. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $112.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

