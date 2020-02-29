Micromines (MICRO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 66.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Micromines has a total market cap of $12,256.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Micromines has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Micromines token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Micromines alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.31 or 0.02443245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00225507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Micromines Token Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co.

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Crex24, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.