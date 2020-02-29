Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,846 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.7% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $162.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $106.87 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,232.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

