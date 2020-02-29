Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Wade G W & Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,544 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.4% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,116.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.01. 96,388,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,345,112. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.87 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,203.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

