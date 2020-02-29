Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,415 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.0% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $120,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $3.83 on Friday, reaching $162.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,388,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,345,112. The firm has a market cap of $1,203.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $106.87 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

