Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Short Interest Down 11.0% in February

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 56,670,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the January 30th total of 63,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,388,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,345,112. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $106.87 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,203.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 46,511 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 80,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 696,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,848,000 after purchasing an additional 246,600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 66,511 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 333,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,219 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

