Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -3.69

Press coverage about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has trended very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a media sentiment score of -3.69 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the software giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Microsoft’s ranking:

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $3.83 on Friday, hitting $162.01. The stock had a trading volume of 96,388,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,345,112. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.14 and its 200 day moving average is $151.64. The company has a market cap of $1,203.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $106.87 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.