MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Short Interest Update

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 30th total of 190,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MicroStrategy by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.16. 99,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,924. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.31. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

