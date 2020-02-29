Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MIDD opened at $111.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.51. Middleby has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $787.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,673,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Middleby by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,410,000 after acquiring an additional 360,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MIDD. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

