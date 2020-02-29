Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,140,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,765,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after buying an additional 67,167 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSEX stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.47. The company had a trading volume of 162,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.56. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. Research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

