Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MIST shares. BidaskClub upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,563,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MIST opened at $19.00 on Friday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.