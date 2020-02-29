Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,626,665 shares in the company, valued at $81,105,516.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,772,730 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $1,816,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 85.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 26,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.59. 1,224,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.91, a PEG ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.14. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

