Mindexcoin Hits Market Cap of $1.31 Million (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One Mindexcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and LATOKEN. Mindexcoin has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $17,846.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded up 222.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.31 or 0.02443245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00225507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin.

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

