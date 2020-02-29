MINDOL (MIN) Price Tops $1.39 on Exchanges

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 29th. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00016088 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $236.61 million and $5.01 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.01018481 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002806 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000965 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

