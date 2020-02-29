MINDOL Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.21 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. In the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $238.84 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00016321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.01024643 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002825 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000780 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.