MineBee (MB) Hits Market Capitalization of $59.21 Million

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 29th. MineBee has a total market cap of $59.21 million and $3.19 million worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MineBee token can currently be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. During the last week, MineBee has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.45 or 0.02446868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00225982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00049057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00130651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MineBee

MineBee's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens.

. The official website for MineBee is minebee.io. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee.

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

