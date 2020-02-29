Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Given News Sentiment Rating of 2.00

Headlines about Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mineral Resources earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mineral Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of MALRF remained flat at $$11.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. Mineral Resources has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Mineral Resources Limited operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mining Services and Processing, Mining, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing services on build-own-operate basis for mining companies; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

