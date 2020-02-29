MinexCoin (MNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $266,696.00

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. MinexCoin has a market cap of $266,696.00 and $49,174.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MinexCoin has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MinexCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exmo, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.75 or 0.02596280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00228514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00056354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00135291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000615 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,552,785 coins and its circulating supply is 6,181,238 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Exmo and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

