MinexCoin Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. In the last week, MinexCoin has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $279,580.00 and approximately $46,337.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinexCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Exmo and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.47 or 0.02449275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00225956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00058599 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00128082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000615 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,552,665 coins and its circulating supply is 6,177,110 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

