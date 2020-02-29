MintCoin Price Up 64.9% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last week, MintCoin has traded up 64.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MintCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $5.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MintCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.