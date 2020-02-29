Mirai Price Down 4.2% This Week (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Mirai has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mirai has a total market cap of $2,079.00 and approximately $449.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00341979 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010726 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00021222 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000971 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About Mirai

MRI is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

