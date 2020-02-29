Mithril (MITH) Market Capitalization Hits $4.98 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 29th. Mithril has a total market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $624,333.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Ethfinex, ZB.COM and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007900 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009919 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001421 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000498 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 776,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, ZB.COM, LBank, OKEx, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Gate.io, DigiFinex, Ethfinex, FCoin and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

