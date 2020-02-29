Mithril (MITH) Trading 23.9% Lower Over Last Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Mithril token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, ZB.COM, Gate.io and Ethfinex. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and $559,204.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007991 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001453 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 776,200,000 tokens. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, ZB.COM, FCoin, Gate.io, Bithumb, BitForex, DigiFinex, OKEx, HitBTC, Ethfinex and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

