Mixin (XIN) Trading Down 3% This Week

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Mixin token can now be bought for approximately $254.36 or 0.02937085 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Mixin has a market capitalization of $121.53 million and $55.69 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,772 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

