MMOCoin (MMO) Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 29th. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $193,946.00 and $6,231.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00055620 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000133 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000387 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. MMOCoin’s total supply is 110,780,575 coins and its circulating supply is 63,326,246 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

MMOCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

