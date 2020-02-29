MMOCoin Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $194,169.00 and approximately $6,200.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00054985 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000405 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. MMOCoin’s total supply is 110,772,161 coins and its circulating supply is 63,323,276 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

MMOCoin Coin Trading

MMOCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.