MOAC Market Capitalization Hits $11.21 Million (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. In the last seven days, MOAC has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MOAC has a market cap of $11.21 million and approximately $77,755.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOAC coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002075 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $7.50, $51.55 and $24.68.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MOAC alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000776 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MOAC Coin Profile

MOAC (MOAC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MOAC is medium.com/@moac_io. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MOAC is moac.io.

MOAC Coin Trading

MOAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $13.77, $33.94, $32.15, $50.98, $20.33, $18.94, $10.39, $24.43, $5.60, $51.55 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MOAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.