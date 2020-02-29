Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 760,500 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the January 30th total of 861,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. 505,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,767. Model N has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.26 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Model N in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $39,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,309 shares in the company, valued at $6,415,724.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $30,104.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,078.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $531,105. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Model N by 52.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth about $789,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,909,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

