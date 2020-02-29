MODEL-X-coin Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (MODX)

MODEL-X-coin (CURRENCY:MODX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One MODEL-X-coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Crex24. MODEL-X-coin has a market cap of $68,817.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of MODEL-X-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MODEL-X-coin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MODEL-X-coin

MODEL-X-coin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,050,832 tokens. MODEL-X-coin’s official Twitter account is @ModelX_Webcam. MODEL-X-coin’s official website is model-x.net.

Buying and Selling MODEL-X-coin

MODEL-X-coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MODEL-X-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MODEL-X-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MODEL-X-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

