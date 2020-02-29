Moeda Loyalty Points 1-Day Volume Reaches $716,608.00 (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00006368 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, LBank, Gate.io and OKEx. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $10.82 million and approximately $716,608.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.42 or 0.02446491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00226340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00131023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points launched on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LBank, Binance, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

