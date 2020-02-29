Moin (MOIN) Trading Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Moin has a total market cap of $44,812.00 and $214.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moin has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Moin

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,003,230 coins. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

