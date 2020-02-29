MonaCoin Hits Market Cap of $108.70 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.65 or 0.00019195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, QBTC, Bleutrade and Bittrex. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $108.70 million and approximately $11.17 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,640.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.39 or 0.02567066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.68 or 0.03605917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00683652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00775022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00086406 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029183 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00576803 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fisco, QBTC, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Zaif, Bitbank and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.