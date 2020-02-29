Monero Classic Trading Down 17.7% This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00003156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $1,375.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00774016 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001848 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001922 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,139,040 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

