Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.17 Billion

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last week, Monero has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $66.79 or 0.00774016 BTC on exchanges including Ovis, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb and Coinroom. Monero has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $99.92 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001848 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001922 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,464,215 coins. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Livecoin, HitBTC, OKEx, Instant Bitex, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Coinbe, Kraken, BTC-Alpha, BTC Trade UA, Coinut, Cryptomate, Bitbns, Bitfinex, Braziliex, Exrates, Binance, Mercatox, Coinroom, TradeOgre, Liquid, Nanex, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, CoinEx, Bittrex, Exmo, B2BX, Huobi, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Bitlish, Tux Exchange, DragonEX, BitBay, Bithumb, Gate.io, Upbit, Ovis, SouthXchange, Crex24, Bisq, OpenLedger DEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

