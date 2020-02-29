MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,025.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $812,108.00 and approximately $1,025.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00018618 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003855 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004688 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 183,638,875 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Bittylicious and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

