Monetha Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. One Monetha token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, OKEx, Kucoin and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Monetha has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $240,277.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monetha alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.75 or 0.02596280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00228514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00135291 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, Kucoin, Mercatox, CoinExchange, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.