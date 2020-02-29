Monkey Project (MONK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $502.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 29th. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $227,851.00 and $502.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,365,100 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.