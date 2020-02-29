Monolith (TKN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $256.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Monolith token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $256.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00056398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00496355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $561.90 or 0.06485267 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00067969 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030333 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005716 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011589 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

