More Coin Price Tops $0.0224 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 29th. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $44,772.00 and $176.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.19 or 0.02447585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00224614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00049395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128508 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live.

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.