Morpheus Labs Achieves Market Cap of $1.98 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $158,238.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.04 or 0.02445832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00230252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00131485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Morpheus Labs was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io.

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid, IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

