Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Bought by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America comprises approximately 5.6% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period.

MPAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ:MPAA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.74. 153,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,192. The firm has a market cap of $317.56 million, a P/E ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 1.47. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $127.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

