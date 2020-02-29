Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.68. 2,857,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,522. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $135.97 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,018 shares of company stock valued at $28,798,424 in the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,094,399,000 after purchasing an additional 502,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,779,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,258,346,000 after purchasing an additional 107,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,391,000 after purchasing an additional 179,467 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,450,000 after purchasing an additional 516,458 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,093,000 after purchasing an additional 166,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

