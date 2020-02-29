MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of MSG Networks worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 71.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MSG Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MSG Networks during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in MSG Networks by 109.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 152,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in MSG Networks during the third quarter valued at $291,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $832,355.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $770.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. MSG Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $24.79.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $187.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 25.06%. MSG Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MSG Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

