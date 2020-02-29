Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the January 30th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 815,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $180,675.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,179.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $393,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,178 shares of company stock worth $839,262 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 594.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MWA stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,838. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

