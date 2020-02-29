Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Holdings Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Murphy USA worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth approximately $5,841,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 80.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUSA traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.50. 576,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,816. Murphy USA Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $121.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

