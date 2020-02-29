Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Update

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 680,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 30th total of 628,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 158,696 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

MBIO opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $10.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.