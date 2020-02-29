Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 21,400 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 139.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.89.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.71. 18,449,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,006,182. The firm has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.15. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

