Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 31,765 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,765 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,905,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,903. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $38.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.