Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 42,208 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 241.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,208 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

EEM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.52. 201,191,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,536,539. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

