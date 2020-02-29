Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 7,327 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,074,000 after purchasing an additional 904,020 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,217,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,182,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 360.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 187,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 146,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,193,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,246,000 after acquiring an additional 125,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,901. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.